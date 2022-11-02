Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

Speculations about Vladimir Putin's health suggesting that the Russia President may be suffering from an "advanced form of cancer” following US intelligence reports are again doing the rounds.

Lord Dannatt, the former head of defence staff, raised the issue of Putin's health during a recent TV appearance highlighting strange marks and colouration on the Russian leader's hands and suggesting that Putin may not be as well.

Lord Dannatt told Sky News: "We talked a number of months ago about how healthy or not Vladimir Putin was.

"Keen observers now are noting that his hands are looking pretty black on top, which is a sign of injections going in when other parts of the body can't take injections. It's interesting to note that and just to watch whether he is as fit and well as he would like to portray, it's an interesting area to keep an eye on."

Earlier this year, too, an disclosed Russian Oligarch was recorded saying that country’s President Vladimir Putin is "very ill with blood cancer".

In a recording obtained by a US magazine New Lines, the unnamed oligarch was heard discussing Putin's health with a Western venture capitalist. The businessman also said that Putin underwent a surgery shortly before he ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin turned 70 earlier this month amid prayers for his good health.