Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone', posts pictures

Chandigarh, February 17

Heartfelt mourning messages continue to pour in after Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died in a tragic road mishap on Tuesday. The latest is an emotional note written by his girlfriend, Reena Rai, who was accompanying him in the car and survived the crash miraculously.

In her long note shared in Instagram, Reena revealed ` hearing Deep’s voice whispering to her as she lay down on the hospital bed’.

“I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat,” wrote Reena.

She further added, “As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone.’’

Reema concluded her note with an emotional line, “Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates”. She also posted some pictures of her and Deep together.

