‘Where is Amrita Singh?' Saba Ali Khan trolled for not including Saif Ali Khan's first wife in Women's Day family post

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 9

On Women’s Day, Saba Ali Khan had dedicated a post to all the women members of her family, including sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor.

Also read: 'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months laterRavi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

She shared pictures of her mom Sharmila Tagore, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan, and others on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Happy Women's Day....! 8.3.2022 To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humor and humanity..... Here's... celebrating YOU! Today and Always. Family, friends and those missing... Here's to each of you. #staystrong #happywomensday #happyinternationalwomansday #sharmilatagore #amma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

However, the post did not include Saif Ali Khan's first wife Amrita Singh, for which she was brutally trolled.

When one of her followers asked, “Where is Amrita ji?” Saba replied, “sleeping safely at home…I suppose.”

The Instagram user replied to her with a fire and angry face emoji. A follower directly asked Saba, “Did you forget to add Amrita Singh." Replying to them with sarcasm, Saba wrote, "Oooops! Must have! Thanks for the reminder…Please remind me in 2023…if you're following my handle" along with a hands joined in prayer icon.

Another follower commented, "The strongest one is missing, the one who loved and supported three kids of your family all by herself (Yes, Saif was a kid too)."

Saba asked him, “How old are you?” Another simply mentioned in the comments section "Amrita Singh" along with a sad face emoji. Saba replied to them, "You don't like her? Suggested by your emoticon."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married for 13 years ago and then divorced. The two tied the knot in 1991, Saif was 21 then, and Amrita was 33 years old. They have two kids together: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After his divorce in 2004, Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They too have two kids Taimur and Jehangir.

#amrita singh #womenday