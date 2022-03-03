'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan, don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money to ex-wife Amrita Singh

Tribune Web Desk

It was in 1991 that actor Saif Ali Khan got married to the then diva Amrita Singh. After almost 14 years of marriage, the duo had a messy divorce in 2004. By then, they have had two children--Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

An old interview of Saif has recently surfaced online.

In the throwback interview, Saif spoke about his ex-wife and that he was in a relationship with actress Rosa Catalano back then.

Talking to Telegraph in 2005, after his divorce, Saif spoke about giving Amrita Rs 5 crore alimony and had said, "I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I’ve no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who’ve joined her after my departure."

He had also spoken about living with Rosa in a "pokey two-room apartment" but still, feeling that his self-worth has returned." He even shared how much he missed his kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

He had said, "Why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am’ I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why’ Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother’ That’s so much hogwash and Amrita knows it."

Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and has two kids with the actress - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

