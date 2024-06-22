Gang involved in sex determination racket busted by Fatehabad, Sirsa Health Departments team

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 21

A joint team of the Health Departments of Fatehabad and Sirsa conducted a raid at Makhu in Ferozepur district of Punjab and busted a gang allegedly involved in sex determination tests. Though the team apprehended an intermediary with Rs 20,000, the main suspect fled with the testing machine.

The action was part of interstate raids. Dr Mahendra Singh Bhadu, Civil Surgeon of Sirsa, received a complaint about a gang conducting sex determination tests in Punjab.

A pregnant woman, posing as a decoy, struck a deal with a woman from Muktsar, Punjab, for Rs 45,000 to conduct a sex determination test. She was taken near the Government Hospital at Makhu and the woman contacted a doctor named Ramandeep on phone. Later, an employee of a private hospital arrived on a motorcycle and the woman gave

Rs 20,000 to the decoy and kept the rest of the money.

As the youth was leaving with the decoy, the medical team followed them, but lost them in the crowded streets. Shortly after the ultrasound, she informed the decoy via phone that the foetus was a girl. When the youth was about to leave after dropping her off, the team apprehended him and recovered the cash. The team then raided the house where the ultrasound was conducted.

