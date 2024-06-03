INDIA VOTES 2024: Youths seek jobs, not freebies

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 2

For a large number of youths in the state, unemployment was the biggest factor, which determined who got their vote in the June 1 Lok Sabha election.

Cutting across party lines, the youths feel that till now, both parties — the Congress and the BJP — have not given the attention the issue deserves, and the next government needs to put their concern over the lack of jobs on its priority list.

“Unemployment is a major concern for educated youths. The libraries are full with job aspirants and most of us are becoming frustrated as we are crossing the age limit for government jobs. We do not want to get into the blame game and just want both the parties to understand how grave the situation is for the youths,” said Abhishek Sharma, a youth from the Banni panchayat in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency.

The youths want the government to focus on employment generation rather than forcing them to live on doles. “The freebies can’t be an alternative to employment. Instead of making the youths dependent, create employment for them,” said Abhay Chauhan, a resident of Kufri-Junga panchayat.

A section of youths, however, feels that the issue of unemployment is being effectively addressed by the Narendra Modi government.

“Everyone should not run after government jobs. We will have to create employment for ourselves. The government is helping a lot by giving prompt help through schemes like MSME and Mudra loans. There are hardly any formalities and the loan is sanctioned promptly to help a youth start his or her own venture,” said Agosh Kumar.

Further, the youths want the parties to field strong and effective candidates, who could raise the voice of respective constituencies in parliament.

“When the natural disaster struck the state last year, the MPs did not raise the concerns of the state at the Centre. Had there been more capable MPs, the state could have got much more help from the Union government,” said Abhinav Mehta, a resident of Kufri.

