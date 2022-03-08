Jalandhar: At 69, she's on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Jalandhar: At 69, she's on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Kavita Vij managed to collect/invest Rs 50 lakh for upgrade of schools

On Women’s Day today, Jalandhar Tribune brings you the stories of women from the city who have either made a mark by storming male bastions or have done exemplary social works for society. Going by the theme of the year for the day ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, Tribune reporters Deepkamal Kaur and Avneet Kaur profile three such women of substance from the city

Having retired from HMV College as a professor of philosophy nearly nine years ago, Kavita Vij (69) has been on a mission to uplift downtrodden society and help raise the standard of government schools in the city.

She started with the setting up of a roadside evening school for slum children in the Basti Mithu area. “I used to visit jhuggis and tell dwellers to send their children to me every evening. I used to take their classes in the open daily. Since weather on certain days did not allow me to take classes in the open, I would sometimes even take classes in their dwellings.

“The number of students coming to me started increasing and I had to even hire some additional teachers and arrange auto-rickshaws for students coming from nearby localities. We eventually made the set-up in the gurdwara of the locality. I ran the school for more than seven years and as the strength kept on increasing, I got them all enrolled in Government School at Mithu Basti in 2019,” she recalled.

Once she enrolled them all in the school, she even started an adult education centre. “The area had several bhands and marasis all of whom started coming to me to get the basic education for some years,” she said.

Kavita’s mission to bring about a change in society kept on evolving. “When my students were enrolled in the government school at Mithu Basti, I set out on a mission to improve the condition of the school. I got all the classrooms and kitchen renovated with fresh plaster, tile work and paint. I got new fans installed. A submersible pump was also installed to resolve the issue of drinking water. Eight LEDs were set up in various classrooms. The school set-up changed a lot ever since I adopted it,” she shared.

Once this school got the required set-up, she moved to adopt other nearby government schools. “For the Basti Bawa Khel government school, I got 10 computer tables. For the government school at Basti Sheikh, I sourced funds to install a water cooler. In the government school at Lohara, I got arranged printers that they needed with computers. The Basti Gujan school needed some chairs, which I managed. The requirement of installation of LEDs also came from a school at Khusropur,” she said, adding that she had got spent nearly Rs 50 lakh to meet all such requirements.

“Initially, I donated some money. Then everyone in my contact, including my two daughters (one is a judicial officer and the other engineer in Canada), my friends, their children, my old students and various donors kept on coming for the cause. By God’s grace, I have never faced any shortage of funds for any requirement. Recently, a private school for special children in Urban Estate was in need of financial support. I arranged a Mahindra van for commuting of their students, besides getting their rooms renovated.

“In between, many philanthropists keep on coming to help the government schools by providing dietary items like milk, curd, kheer, etc or even paying for the students’ uniforms,” she discussed various projects coming to her.

About the role of her husband, she said, “A retired banker, he has not got himself involved in any of my works. He, however, has never dissuaded me from carrying it on or expanding further.”

Meet Ganga, the lone woman among 20 male mechanics

THE car on the hoist at Raga Motors needs to be repaired. Ganga, a 27-year-old (woman) mechanic, wastes little time in getting spanners and wrenches in her hands. Then she quickly opens the bonnet and starts checking irregularities. In minutes, the fault is detected.

Setting an example: Ganga repairs a car at a workshop at Paragpur in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh

“I always wanted to do something different,” she said, adding that she likes working under the chassis of a car or in front of the bonnet with her shirt full of grease stains.

A native of Himachal, she has been working here as a mechanic for the last three and a half years. She says she got into this field because she never heard anyone at her school, college or in her family talk about women repairing cars or changing wheels. Besides, every time one goes to the garage, only men could be seen working there, she said. “Women were visible at the billing counter, reception or on calling, so I had this feeling like why women are not taking up this field or it is just meant to be men’s job,” she added.

“I don’t understand who categorises men’s and women’s jobs. We are living in the 21st century, but I am the lone woman among 20 mechanics at the workshop. We say things have changed, but a lot is yet to be achieved,” she said, adding that she took up vehicle repairs as a profession because she wanted to change the common stereotypes of what a mechanic looks like.

“I always questioned my parents as to why trades professions like mechanics, welders, carpenters, etc, are not for women, but my father always told me there’s nothing a woman can’t do,” said Ganga.

She further said most of the parents tell their kids to do what they wish to when they grow up, but when the time comes, their first choice is doctors, engineers, fashion designers and among other reputed professions. “I feel blessed because my father stood true to his words and the decision of what I want to be was in my hands and here I am a mechanic,” she proudly said.

She said she had always been a fan of the saying — be the change you wish to see in the world. “I always wanted women to take up a career path that is male-dominated, not because I wanted to prove women are better or anything else, but to pave the way to equality”, she added.

Asked about the problems she faced when she first entered this profession, Ganga replied, “It’s been five years since I started working as a mechanic. There were issues at the start as my fellow workers didn’t take me seriously. Whenever I used to take the keys of the car from the owner, he/she used to confirm if I could actually repair it. Some people also made fun and gave suggestions that I should run a beauty parlour or open a boutique, but I seriously never paid heed to their advice because I was clear in my head of what I am doing,” she said.

She said to attract more lucrative offers in the field, she has now started learning electrical repairs and maintenance. “I wish to rise in this profession and I’ll do everything to make it happen,” she said.

Pooja Rani stands out from the crowd

Breaking into the male bastion, 34-year-old Pooja Rani stands out from the crowd as she drives her e-rickshaw zipping through the city lanes and negotiating various turns in the congested parts of the city.

Pooja Rani drives her e-rickshaw zipping through the city lanes.

She can be spotted standing outside the Jalandhar bus stand or Jyoti Chowk area from where she gets a good number of passengers. She steps out of her house daily at 11.30 am after completing her household chores and returns home daily around 6.30 pm.

Rani, who is divorced from her husband and resides at Tower Enclave here with her eight-year-old son, says that she had taken up various jobs for livelihood. “But this one suits me more as I can choose my own time as per my convenience. I had learnt about a scheme of Rotary Club six months back. They helped in purchasing my own e-rickshaw by way of easy instalments.”

She says: “I chose to go for it knowing it well that these kinds of jobs are largely taken by men. I was not worried what people would say or whether they would trust me with my driving. I knew how to drive a scooter. With little practice, I could learn to drive the e-rickshaw too. It becomes tiring at times but I have certainly improved my stamina.”

Asked if she still faced challenges, “Yes, they are definitely there. No matter, it is a cold weather or it is raining, I have to go on. Even Covid times make things a little difficult as schools and colleges get closed and the number of passengers we get thins out. But there are problems in all jobs and one has to face them all upfront”.

On whether, she was able to meet her financial requirements, she said: “The ups and downs are a part of my life. The needs keep on increasing but the means do not expand to the same extent. My biggest concern always is to ensure the best of facilities for my son, who has just completed Class II from a private school. He, too, has been bearing with all my problems. He has learnt to stay independently at home without me for so long.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Exit polls: AAP surge in Punjab, BJP set to regain UP, photo-finish in Uttarakhand, Goa; saffron sweep in Manipur

2
Punjab

How Punjab exit polls went way off mark in 2017

3
Trending

Video: Taimur Ali Khan looks clueless as children horde to click photos; Saif Ali asks them to step aside and shuts the car door, as mom Kareena Kapoor takes selfies

4
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

5
Sports

Shane Warne had complained of chest pain and sweating after extreme fluid-only diet prior to his vacation: Manager

6
Punjab

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

7
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

8
Nation

BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab: Exit polls

9
Nation

RS polls for 5 Punjab seats along with 8 in other five states to be held on March 31: EC

10
Punjab Election

Exit polls: 2017 on mind, Punjab wary

Don't Miss

View All
Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC

Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...

Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told

Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told

'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...

Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years

Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years

3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported

Cities

View All

Of grit & hard work

Of grit & hard work

Police initiate investigation into Amritsar BSF fratricide incident

‘Women scientists need better support system’

Their magical hands script success story

The women with fuel guns!

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Panchkula MC okays ~157-crore Budget

Panchkula MC okays Rs 157-crore Budget

Dogged by strays, Chandigarh residents say sterilisation drive only on paper

Parents' nightmare ends as siblings return from Ukraine's Kharkiv

Panchkula civic body officials to face action over delay in work

No parking fee in Panchkula for 15 days

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Of 28 students in Ukraine, 6 return home safely in Nawanshahr

Of 28 students in Ukraine, 6 return home safely in Nawanshahr

Don't tweak BBMB rules, farmers urge Union Govt

Gurinder Singh Sangha named umpire manager for Jakarta Cup

Medical camp for women cops in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar district administration comes to aid of paralysed boy's family

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as ‘Iconic Week’ begins

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as 'Iconic Week' begins

2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant to be opened by March 15: NHAI

Three test positive in district

2 arrested for jumping naka, manhandling policemen

Woman Sub-Inspector killed in accident, truck driver arrested

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

CAs hired to keep poll expenses in check

Mission Indradhanush launched for children, pregnant women in Patiala district

Prominent poets participate in mushaira at Patiala

Patiala: Monthly garden theatre movement completes 235th performance