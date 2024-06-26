346 attend trials for PU colleges’ sports wings

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 25

A total of 346 players — boys and girls — took part in the selection trials, conducted by the Punjab Sports Department to enroll talented players with the sports wings at different colleges, affiliated to the Panjab University, Chandigarh, across the state, which concluded here on Tuesday. These trials were held in 20 sports disciplines to select players for the session 2024-25.

Giving details, Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer (DSO), Ludhiana, said 185 boys and 161 girl players took part in the two-day trials. The highest number of players appeared for football and hockey — 52 each — disciplines, followed by athletics and weightlifting which saw participation of 39 players each.

Only three players were seen appearing for badminton, two for table tennis and just one for lawn tennis while there was not even a single aspirant for fencing, gymnastics and power-lifting.

The panel of selectors evaluated these players during the trials and recommended the names of deserving sportspersons to the higher authorities in Chandigarh for enrolling them with the sports wings.

The selected players will be provided facilities as per guidelines of the Punjab Sports Department such as Rs 225 per day under residential scheme and Rs 125 per day under day scholars scheme as diet money besides sports kit, free training and refreshments as per eligibility, the DSO added.

