Cleanliness drive held on Gill Road in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

With an aim to spread awareness among masses regarding cleanliness and segregation of dry and wet waste, Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a cleanliness drive on Gill road on Friday.

During the drive, announcements were done to urge the residents to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to the garbage collectors.

Plastic plogging drive was organised during the drive and the staff also cleaned road gullies on the road sides.

Civic body officials stated that the drive was organised on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Joint Commissioner Inderpal and more such drives would be organised in the coming days.

