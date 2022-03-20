10 in Punjab Cabinet, 8 first-time MLAs

FIRST DECISION 25,000 govt sector vacancies to be filled immediately

10 in Punjab Cabinet, 8 first-time MLAs

From left: CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya with ministers. Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Ten MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet here on Saturday. Seven berths have been left vacant for expansion later.

Also read: Average age 47, Punjab cabinet youngest ever

Balancing act: 5 from Malwa, 4 from Majha

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

Those sworn in were Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Brahm Shankar and Harjot Singh Bains, the youngest in the Cabinet.

Other than Cheema and Gurmeet Hayer, who have been re-elected for the second term, all other ministers are first-time MLAs. Sources said it was after several rounds of meetings between the party top brass in Delhi and Mann that the list of ministers was cleared.

The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the recently built Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on the Punjab Raj Bhavan premises. All ministers took oath in Punjabi. They first shook hands or wished Chief Minister Mann and then sought the blessings of the Governor. The Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, too graced the occasion.

The ceremony was sombre and had the “aam aadmi” effect. Unlike in the past, there were no sycophants hovering around the ministers and their families. The newly formed Cabinet held a meeting soon after the swearing-in. It decided to immediately fill 25,000 vacancies in the government sector, including in various boards and corporations. Of the 25,000 vacancies, 10,000 would be filled in the Punjab Police and the remaining 15,000 in other government departments. The Cabinet also cleared the presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2021-22 to be presented in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha session. The decision would provide budget for additional or excess expenditure incurred by various departments during the financial year to liquidate the pending liabilities. Further, the Cabinet gave approval to present supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22. It also gave approval for presentation of vote-on-account from April 1 to June 30 for the financial year 2022-23, which is likely to be presented in the House on March 22.

All ministers take oath in Punjabi

Except Harpal Cheema and GSM Hayer, ministers Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla, LC Kataruchak, KS Dhaliwal, LS Bhullar, Brahm Shankar and HS Bains are first-time MLAs

Anmol Rattan Sidhu appointed Punjab AG

Senior Advocate Anmol

Rattan Sidhu was appointed Advocate General of Punjab on Saturday

Sidhu has been president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association eight times

Will donate his salary for treatment of drug addicts

Japan to invest ~3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

Japan to invest Rs3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Congress stands united, says G-23 leader Azad after meeting Sonia

Congress stands united, says G-23 leader Azad after meeting Sonia

Naidu: What’s wrong with saffronisation of education?

Naidu: What's wrong with saffronisation of education?

