Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Chandigarh, March 7
Indian women cricket team not just maintained a perfect record by beating Pakistan by 107 runs in the women's cricket World Cup on Sunday--they also did it off the field--and it was indeed in good spirit and support.
Also read: Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral
They may not be friends on the field, but the Indian team championed their way and melted hearts by spending time with the daughter of Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof.
Pictures of Pakistan women cricket captain Bismah Maroof were all over the social media holding her toddler in her arms, while she arrived for ICC Women’s World Cup.
So went the pictures of Indian team, spending time with the kid, viral.
Below are the pictures and reactions
This will warm your heart in beautiful ways: India’s cricket team spending time with the baby daughter of Pakistan team’s captain Bismah Maroof after their World Cup match.— Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) March 6, 2022
V @ghulamabbasshah pic.twitter.com/pg9WpxmBaY
WHAT. A. PHOTO. India players with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and her kid after the World Cup game in Mount Maunganui. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/2aS6UJrJXa— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 6, 2022
The best thing that I saw on internet today!😊— Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 6, 2022
After the World Cup match, Players of Indian cricket team were seen playing with Ms. Bismah Maroof’s daughter.
Ms. Maroof is captain of women’s cricket team from Pakistan.
Video courtesy : @ghulamabbasshah
pic.twitter.com/TTDwKKOCyw
A special day for Bismah Maroof 👩👧 pic.twitter.com/m3kmKNt7cA— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 6, 2022
🇮🇳💙🇵🇰 Indian players sharing a moment with Pakistani captain Bismah Maroof and her six-month-old daughter 👶— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 6, 2022
📸 PCB • #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #CWC22 #CWC2022 #TeamIndia #WomenInBlue #BharatArmy #COTI🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zqstnHRiQ1
These moments - Indian cricketer Ekta Bisht and daughter of Bismah Maroof after #PakvInd World Cup game pic.twitter.com/jimVcWNqZD— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 6, 2022
Cutest pic from the #CWC22 - Indian players with Bismah Maroof and little Fatima after India vs Pakistan match. pic.twitter.com/FeADG51iGZ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 6, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-o...
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 8.5 per cent polling in first two hours of voting in last phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’
In western envoys' joint letter on Russia, says ‘are we your...
Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient
Heaps criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the...