Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

Indian women cricket team not just maintained a perfect record by beating Pakistan by 107 runs in the women's cricket World Cup on Sunday--they also did it off the field--and it was indeed in good spirit and support.

Also read: Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

They may not be friends on the field, but the Indian team championed their way and melted hearts by spending time with the daughter of Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof.

Pictures of Pakistan women cricket captain Bismah Maroof were all over the social media holding her toddler in her arms, while she arrived for ICC Women’s World Cup.

So went the pictures of Indian team, spending time with the kid, viral.

Below are the pictures and reactions

This will warm your heart in beautiful ways: India’s cricket team spending time with the baby daughter of Pakistan team’s captain Bismah Maroof after their World Cup match.



V @ghulamabbasshah pic.twitter.com/pg9WpxmBaY — Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) March 6, 2022

WHAT. A. PHOTO. India players with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and her kid after the World Cup game in Mount Maunganui. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/2aS6UJrJXa — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 6, 2022

The best thing that I saw on internet today!😊



After the World Cup match, Players of Indian cricket team were seen playing with Ms. Bismah Maroof’s daughter.

Ms. Maroof is captain of women’s cricket team from Pakistan.



Video courtesy : @ghulamabbasshah

pic.twitter.com/TTDwKKOCyw — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 6, 2022

A special day for Bismah Maroof 👩‍👧 pic.twitter.com/m3kmKNt7cA — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 6, 2022

These moments - Indian cricketer Ekta Bisht and daughter of Bismah Maroof after #PakvInd World Cup game pic.twitter.com/jimVcWNqZD — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 6, 2022