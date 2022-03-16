LIVE BLOG

Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM

Cops deployed for the oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on Tuesday. Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Khatkar Kalan, March 16

With 10,000 security personnel standing on guard and 1 lakh chairs laid at the 150-acre venue, the native village of Bhagat Singh is all set to host the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Bhagwant Mann today.

The entire village has been turned into a mini city as an estimated two to four lakh people are likely to attend the event. Security personal have secured a 7-km radius and nakas have been set up on the road as police officials keep a close watch. The seating area stretches almost 500 metres from the pandal to the other end.

The area within this radius, with the Khatkar Kalan Bhagat Singh Memorial at the centre, has been barricaded with heavy police deployments. Barricades have been put on the 3 km stretch on both sides of the memorial. Access to the perimeter will be restricted for area residents tomorrow. Khatkar Kalan resembles a police cantonment with cops swarming the arena.

Given the huge expanse, the entire area has been divided into sectors, each having 250 police personnel on guard. Police force from Amritsar, Khanna, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar districts have been requisitioned for the event.

From an initial 13 acre plan, the area has now expanded to over 150 acres, for which crops on both side of the pandal have been cleared. While 11 IAS officers were supposed to oversee the arrangements initially, the number of bureaucrats involved in the preparations has increased dramatically. Officials have been drafted from various districts for proper management. The traffic has been diverted from the Ropar-Balachaur road to Khatkar Kalan with top bureaucrats and police officials regularly reviewing the management.

Some villagers said they had last seen such an elaborate setup at Khatkar Kalan during the Indira Gandhi regime.

08:39 16 Mar
Bhagwant Mann tweets ahead of taking oath
07:52 16 Mar
Giant screens inside pandal

As many as 10 giant screens inside the pandal and 12 outside have been put up for the convenience of the gathering. As many as 1 lakh chairs are being laid, while another 50,000 have been kept on standby for the audience
07:35 16 Mar
Bhagwant Mann swearing in

Of the 150 acres, 50 have been designated for parking alone. Similarly chairs, flowers, furniture, fans, drapery, poles, sound system, etc. have been sourced from different places. Marigolds have been brought in from Zirakpur to decorate the stage. Three stages have been set up side by side. While the middle one will see addresses from the CM and Governor, one of the side stages will seat MLAs, while the other will be used by 11 to 13 other dignitaries. A special enclosure for Cabinet ministers from Delhi has also been set up at the memorial
07:34 16 Mar
Four helipads, three stages

Four helipads have been set up at Adarsh School across the road from the village. While Mann is expected to come by road, the helipads will be used by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Speculation was rife that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was expected to attend the event. Three stages have been set up side by side to accommodate the dignitaries.
07:33 16 Mar
Concern over arrangements

While seating arrangements have been made for 1 lakh people, a bigger turnout may pose logistical problems for the authorities amid soaring mercury. On Tuesday, some cops had to take off turbans and sit in the shade to stay cool. While fans (coolers for VVIPs) have been made available inside the pandal, some have raised concerns over arrangements for those left outside.
07:29 16 Mar
Invite for martyr’s kin

Hours before the mega event, Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s relatives got invites for the ceremony late on Tuesday. The invites were given by hand to the family members by government officials. Martyr’s nephews Prof Jagmohan Singh, Maj Gen Sheonan Singh (retd), Zorawar Singh and Abhay Sandhu’s wife Tajinder Kaur had received the invites. Residents of the Khatkar Kalan, too, got an invite in the evening

