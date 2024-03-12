Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

A Delhi Police team was reportedly attacked by a mob while attempting to arrest a suspect in Rajouri Garden, West Delhi, on Sunday night. The police registered a case against those who assaulted the cops.

3 cops injured The cops had gone to arrest Adil, who is wanted in multiple cases of robbery and snatching

Three policemen sustained minor injuries in the incident. Adil and three others were also arrested

According to officials, when the police from Mohan Garden, Dwarka, went to arrest Adil, who is wanted in multiple cases of robbery and snatching, a group supporting the accused obstructed the police’s efforts.

Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police for West District, said, “The attack occurred in the bordering area of the Rajouri Garden police station and Tilak Nagar, where a team from the Mohan Garden Police Station was searching for the wanted criminal.”

“When the police team tried to arrest the suspect, a crowd gathered at the place and confronted the team. The Station House Officers of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar, along with local officials, intervened in the matter and dispersed the crowd. The situation was brought under control, with a continued police presence in the area,” he added.

He added that based on the staff’s statements, an FIR has been filed under Sections 186 and 353 of the IPC, among other applicable sections, against those who assaulted the police team. Adil and three others have been arrested in connection with the incident, during which three policemen sustained minor injuries.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajouri