Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) demands train stop at Saraswati Nagar station

Yamunanagar, March 26

A delegation of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) today held a meeting with Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain Manoj Kumar to demand stoppage of passenger trains at Saraswati Nagar railway station of the district. According to sources, farmers under the banner of BKU and residents of the area had to block Ambala-Saharanpur railway tracks at Saraswati Nagar station today to get their demand fulfilled.

BKU district president Sanju Gundiana said residents of the area had been demanding a stop for passenger trains at the Saraswati Nagar railway station for a long time. He said they had given memorandums to the Indian Railways, held maha panchayats and blocked tracks. He further said the Indian Railways had assured them of fulfilling the demand, but to no avail.

“After the meeting with the BKU delegation , the DC has written to higher authorities of the Indian Railways regarding our demand,” said Sanju Gundiana.

