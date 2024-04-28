Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday declared party’s core committee member Virsa Singh Valtoha as its candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates on all 13 seats of Punjab and the lone seat in Chandigarh.

“Shiromani Akali Dal president S. Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced party's core committee member and former chief parliamentary secretary S. Virsa Singh Valtoha as the @Akali_Dal_ candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. With this announcement the party has fielded party candidates on all 14 seats of Punjab and Chandigarh”, the party posted on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal president S. Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced party's core committee member and former chief parliamentary secretary S. Virsa Singh Valtoha as the @Akali_Dal_ candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. With this announcement the party has… pic.twitter.com/PXoe2owWnV — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) April 28, 2024

Valtoha is an ex-MLA and a firebrand speaker.

Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act, is contesting from Khadoor Sahib seat as an Independent.

Last week, the SAD announced five candidates in Punjab and one for Chandigarh, fielding former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda.

The party fielded new entrant Mohinder Singh Kaypee from the Jalandhar reserve parliamentary constituency.

The party fielded former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon from Ludhiana, former minister Sohan Singh Thandal from Hoshiarpur reserve seat and Nardev Singh Bobby Mann from Ferozepur.

Besides, the party also named Hardeep Singh Saini from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile in the first list, the party fielded Daljit Singh Cheema from Gurdaspur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib and former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma from Patiala.

Former minister Anil Joshi is the party candidate from Amritsar, while from Fatehgarh Sahib, the SAD has fielded Bikramjit Singh Khalsa.

Rajwinder Singh, grandson of Gurdev Singh Badal, will contest from Faridkot, while Iqbal Singh Jhoonda is the party candidate from Sangrur.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat will be held in the last phase on June 1.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal