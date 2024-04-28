PM to accord farmers red carpet welcome after poll

The Tribune interview: Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP Candidate, Ludhiana

Three-time MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu says that the Congress refusal to accept the invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony was the tipping point for him to join the BJP. The 48-year-old firebrand parliamentarian had contested and won his maiden election from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in 2009. At that time, Bittu was 33 and had become the youngest MP from Punjab. He said the BJP’s old ally SAD had not only supported the now-scrapped three farm laws, but also misguided the BJP-led Union Government on the issue. Following his Anandpur Sahib victory, there was no looking back for Bittu, who is a Class XII passout and was a licensed commercial pilot. He had won the last two elections in 2014 and 2019 from Ludhiana. Talking to Nitin Jain, the grandson of slain Chief Minister Beant Singh says the farmers will not be stopped on the borders but will be accorded a red carpet welcome at the Prime Minister’s residence after the General Election. The excerpts:

When did the idea to leave the Congress and join the BJP come to your mind?

The refusal by the Congress to accept the invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony was the trigger for me. While there were underlying tensions before too, this incident had shaken me. Lord Rama is revered beyond political affiliations and when the invitation came from the Ram Mandir Trust, it should have been embraced by all. Instead, the Congress’ decision to abstain from the participation was disheartening.

Who were the persons behind your decision?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

What were the main reasons for switching over to the BJP?

The BJP’s ethos, shaped by the vision of leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, were the driving force behind my decision to join the party. Their initiatives such as the construction of the Ram Mandir, opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, implementation of the CAA, abrogation of Article 370, and introduction of the GST are praiseworthy. Additionally, measures like the empowerment of women with 33 per cent reservation in Parliament, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat schemes, and India’s rise in global ranking further cemented my conviction.

How do you see farmers’ protest coming in the way of the saffron party candidates?

The BJP represents the future of Punjab, offering the best chance to uplift the state from its financial struggles. I have witnessed the genuine concerns that Modi and Shah have for Punjab and their sincere desire to bring positive change. I am confident that after this election, the voters will consider giving the BJP a chance to form the state government in 2027. SAD misled the BJP on the farm laws. While initially providing a positive feedback, they later backtracked. I pledge to hold constructive discussions with farmers after the elections, ensuring they receive a warm reception and earnest consideration from the Prime Minister.

