...pick up momentum in mandis of Ambala

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 18

After remaining sluggish, wheat arrivals have picked up momentum at the grain markets in Ambala district. As per data procured from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, over 67,052 MT of wheat has arrived at various grain markets of the district till Tuesday evening. Of the total, nearly 60,000 MT was procured by the procurement agencies.

Gurnam Singh, a farmer from Mardon Sahib village, said, “The weather remained favourable this year and the yield is better as compared to previous year. Due to sudden increase in temperature last year, I had suffered loss and the yield was around 19 quintal per acre, but this year it is around 22 quintal per acre.”

Focusing on safe storage The arrivals have started picking up and it will be in full swing by next week. We are focusing on lifting and safe storage of the procured grain and directions have been issued to the staff in this regard. —Jitesh Goyal, district food and civil supplies controller, Ambala

Gurvider Singh, a farmer from Bhanokheri village, said, “The grain is looking healthy and the average yield is expected to be 19 quintal per acre.”

While the farmers look satisfied with the yield, the commission agents said shortage of labour and slow lifting had been cause for concern.

Vivek Chaudhary, a commission agent, said, “The wheat arrivals have improved over the past couple of days and it will increase further, but shortage of labour has been an issue this year. The farmers are ready to bring their stock but we are requesting them to wait so that they don’t have to keep waiting at the grain market.”

Duni Chand, patron of the Haryana State Arhtiya Association, said, “Besides the shortage of labourers, slow lifting of produce is another issue that we have been facing.”

Dalel Singh, secretary, Ambala City grain market, said, “The yield is better than previous year and we are expecting higher arrivals this year. If the weather remains favourable, the season will be completed by the end of this month.”

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Jasvinder Saini said, “Nearly 25 per cent harvesting has been completed and it is likely to be completed within 10 days. The farmers have been reporting an increase in the yield as compared to previous year.”

