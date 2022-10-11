BJP works for empowerment of women: Smriti Irani

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur/Una, October 10

The BJP has encouraged and empowered women in every field and assured their participation in politics in a respectable manner, said Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani at Bijhri near Hamirpur today. She addressed a ‘Nari Ko Naman’ programme organised by the Barsar BJP Mahila Morcha.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had started numerous schemes for women. She added that the Ujjwala Yojana had provided relief from smoky stoves to rural women while poor girls were provided Rs 31,000 on their marriage under the Shagun Yojana.

At Basal village in the Kutlehar Assembly segment, Smriti said that the Union Government had initiated a number of women welfare and empowerment schemes. She added that under the Matre Vandana programme of the Union Government, two lakh expectant mothers in the state had been given Rs 6,000 each for their immunisation.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that it was PK Dhumal-led government that had given 50 per cent reservation to women in PRIs.