 Rampur gets Rs 165 crore projects : The Tribune India

Rampur gets Rs 165 crore projects

Rampur gets Rs 165 crore projects

#CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicates development projects in Rampur. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the BJP had shed all moral values in its desperation to grab power by hook or crook.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting at Sarahan in Rampur tehsil of Shimla district, announced the opening of a sub-tehsil in the Pandra-Bees area of Rampur. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 165 crore in the Rampur Assembly segment. He said, “The BJP has adopted a cheap modus-operandi to destabilise democratically-elected Congress governments by using money power and other tactics. I want to know who is financing the stay of the disqualified MLAs for the past so many days.”

The Chief Minister said that the government recently fulfilled its fifth guarantee by announcing Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 and 60 years of age. The government also restored the old pension scheme (OPS), launched the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Yojana for providing self-employment opportunities to the youth, started English medium teaching in all government schools and increased the procurement price of cow and buffalo milk to Rs 45 and Rs 55, respectively, he added.

Sukhu said that to economically empower farmers, the government had announced hiking the support price for organically-produced wheat and maize at the rate of Rs 40 per kg and to Rs 30 per kg, respectively. He added that the government had started the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aarogya Yojana under which all people above 70 years of age would be provided free of cost treatment in government hospitals. Besides, the wages of MGNREGA workers had been enhanced by Rs 60 per day, he added.

He said that a bus stand and a shopping complex would be constructed at Nankhari and the Nalati Stadium at Rampur would be renamed after former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Government Middle School at Kinnu after martyr Pawan Dhangal. He announced that an ITI would be constructed at Badhawli and a parking lot at Rampur and Rs 50 lakh would be spent on the rejuvenation of the Sarpara lake.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating projects worth Rs 100 crore of his department to people. He said that the government was committed to the welfare of weaker sections of society and empowering women.

Chairman of the State Planning Commission Nand Lal expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects, which were pending since long.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service

#BJP #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


