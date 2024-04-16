Una youth hit by running train, dies

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 15

A 26-year-old youth died after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express train on Monday morning at the railway line near the Rakkar colony, about two km from Una city. The deceased has been identified as Arunesh Atwal (26), son of Mangal Singh, resident of Kotla Khurd village in Una subdivision.

The Railway police reported that the youth was standing close to the railway track when he was hit by the engine of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express train running from New Delhi to Una. The Railways police informed the Una district police, who informed the family members of the deceased. The body was handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination.

#Bharat #Una