Woman’s burnt body found, husband held in Haroli village

Our Correspondent

Una, April 10

The Una police today retrieved the charred remains of a body from an irrigation distribution channel in Panjawar village in Haroli subdivision of the district and registered a case. The police suspected the remains to be of an elderly woman belonging to the same village. The police suspect her husband’s hand behind the murder.

According to police sources, Panjawar resident Ashok Kumar lived with his wife Asha Devi (55), his son and daughter-in-law. On Tuesday night, Ashok’s son and daughter-in-law went out to visit some relatives. When they returned this morning, they did not find Asha Devi at home. The son inquired about her mother from his father.

As per the complaint, Ashok Kumar failed to provide a satisfactory answer to the questions of his son, who then started looking for his mother in the vicinity. In an irrigation distribution tank near the courtyard of their house, he found the burnt skeletal remains of a human being and promptly informed the police.

DSP, Haroli, Mohan Rawat reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A team of forensic experts was also requisitioned. “Ashok Kumar has been taken into custody and a probe has been initiated,” said Additional SP Sanjeev Bhatia.

