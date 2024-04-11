Congress adopting divisive agenda for survival: PM

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, April 10

Continuing with his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the “INDI alliance” described him as a threat to democracy even as the Opposition grouping had been allegedly trying to divide the people through its “divisive agenda”.

“INDI alliance is spreading lies that if Modi comes to power the third time, democracy and Constitution will be in danger. Was democracy safe during the Emergency? Only because a poor man’s son became the PM, they started feeling the threat,” said the PM while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Ramtek.

Modi alleged that the Opposition grouping knew that if people united, their politics would finish. It was the PM’s second rally in two days in Maharashtra where five seats from the Vidarbha region, including Ramtek, will go to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

“The Congress is against the CAA because its biggest beneficiaries are Dalits. They can protest against it as much as they want, but all CAA beneficiaries will get citizenship and it is Modi’s guarantee,” the PM said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Democracy #Narendra Modi