INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

New Delhi, March 31

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in central Delhi ahead of a ‘maha rally’ by INDIA bloc leaders at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, officials said.

The Delhi Police has allowed the rally with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies and no weapons.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, are expected to attend the rally.

It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government.

Although the rally has been allowed, prohibitory orders will remain imposed at the DDU Marg, where the offices of political parties are located, an officer said.

No march will be allowed from the Ramlila Maidan, he said, adding that strict action will be taken if any violation take place.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements so that the general public doesn’t face any inconvenience due to the rally,” a senior police officer said.

The traffic police has also been deployed to regulate the traffic and parking near the ground, he said.

Sources said about a dozen companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed around the Ramlila Maidan and other parts of central Delhi, including DDU Marg.

The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but police expects the number to exceed 30,000.

AAP sources claimed the gathering may be around one lakh, which is the full capacity of the Ramlila Maidan.

The officer said seven gates have been prepared for entry and exit at the Ramlila Maidan. “Among these seven, one is for VIPs and another for the media,” officer said.

Every visitor will be checked with door frame metal detectors and hand-held machines at the entry gates, he said.

The Delhi Police has also installed CCTV cameras and set up a control room centre from where they could watch the activities at the Ramlila Maidan.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to attend rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will also attend the INDIA bloc rally on Sunday and read out a message from her husband, who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case, AAP sources said.

"Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will participate in the INDIA bloc's maha rally at Ramlila Maidan. She will read out her husband's message from ED custody. It will be his message for the country," a party source said.

The 'Save Democracy' rally will also be attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

