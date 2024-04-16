Rajasthan leads in seizures by EC ahead of Lok Sabha poll

New Delhi, April 15
Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have emerged as the four top states in terms of seizures made by the EC just weeks before the commencement of the polls.
The EC on Monday said that it is on track to make its highest ever seizures of inducements, as enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of more than Rs 4,650 crore. According to official data on seizures made by the poll body between March 1 and April 13, 2024, Rajasthan led the states with seizures worth Rs 778 crore , followed by Gujarat (Rs 605 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 460 crore), and Maharashtra (Rs 431 crore).
