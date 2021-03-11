Maniesh Paul returns as host of upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Actor Maniesh Paul is set to return as the host for Colors channel’s new season of celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
The Season 10 of the popular show will feature Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi as judges.
Paul, who served as the host on the last five seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, said the show holds a special place in his heart.
“Now, that the show is making a grand comeback and I have been bestowed with the opportunity to reunite with my on-screen family—Madhuri Dixit ma’am and Karan Johar sir, I am nothing but excited. “Coming back to Jhalak is like a homecoming for me, bringing back some very special memories at the same time providing a chance to create new ones, with the addition of Nora Fatehi to the panel. Continuing the tradition of talent, entertainment and fun, I am looking forward to join the sets and witness the stellar line-up of contestants,” he said in a statement.
The show’s celebrity contestants line-up include actors Rubina Dilak , Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar and Niti Taylor, among others.
It will start airing on Colors from September 3.
