170 participate in marathon at Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 17

A total of 170 contestants participated in the marathon organised by New Light Computer Institute at Sahnewal today. The marathon — which saw participation by men and women in various age categories — began and concluded at Dream Park here. Mehar Singh, Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner GST and Customs, was the chief guest.

Among men, Jaspal Singh, Ramneek Singh and Manjeet Singh came in first, second and third in the over-45 category, while Ankit, Harshit Moudgill and Abhishek Kumar Singh were declared first, second and third in the under-45 class.

Among the women, Karamjeet Kaur, Harpreet Kaur Sandhu and Surinder Kumari got the first three positions in the over-40 category, while Riya Riyal, Karamjit Kaur and Sultan Roshi finished on the podium in the under-40 division.

Trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the top-10 finishers in each category.

LPU’s assistant director for distance and online education Vivek Verma, Dr Shweta Goyal, Gurdeep Singh, Ramesh Kumar Pappu, Rashpal Singh, Gurdeep Singh and the chief guest felicitated the winners. Gulshan Kumar, director, NLCI, hosted the marathon show.