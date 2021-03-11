2 smugglers held, 50 cases of liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

The CIA-II wing of city police today nabbed two liquor smugglers and recovered 50 cases of illegal liquor from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Surinder Singh (36) of Partap Singh Wala, and Kuldeep Singh (61) of Dugri. Manjit, alias Ricky, also of Partap Singh Wala, managed to give the police party the slip. A case under the Excise Act was registered against them.

Inspector Beant Juneja, CIA chief, said on a tip-off a police party conducted a raid at a specific place from where 50 cases of illegal liquor were recovered and the smugglers were arrested.

Inspector Juneja said the liquor was smuggled from Chandigarh and was to be supplied in Ludhiana. The police also seized a Honda City car (PB10 BM 4885) and a WagonR (PB10 CP 8664) belonging to the smugglers.

Revealing about the criminal record of the accused, Inspector Juneja said Surinder, who is also a drug addict, is facing five criminal cases, including attempt to murder and smuggling of liquor. Kuldeep, who is also a drug addict, is facing three illegal liquor smuggling cases. Manjeet, who managed to escape, is facing cases of drug and liquor smuggling.