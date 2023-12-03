Jarkhar sports fest from Jan 19

Ludhiana, December 2
The 36th edition of the Jarkhar Sports Festival, popularly known as the Modern Rural Mini Olympics, will be held from January 19 to 21 in Jarkhar village. Hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, tug-of-war, athletics and weightlifting are some sporting events that would be organised as part of the festival. Plans to hold cultural programmes were also discussed.
