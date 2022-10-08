Plastic ban: NGO seeks stricter enforcement

Ludhiana, October 7
Members of the Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP), an NGO, staged a protest outside the DC’s office demanding proper enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic items. They demanded action against those manufacturing and stocking of banned plastic carry bags and other items.
NGO founder Navneet Bhullar said they submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik demanding enforcement of the ban on the manufacture and stocking of single-use plastic in Punjab in light of recent revelations that trucks from out of Punjab are transporting tonnes of banned plastic mainly polythene bags into Ludhiana.
Bhullar said, “Ludhiana, being the hub of plastic manufacturing in Punjab, is responsible for most of the eco-destruction by single-use plastic, predominantly plastic carry bags. There was also a demonstration outside the DC’s office where several members of the public joined in support of AGAPP’s protest today.”
Bhullar said, “We insisted in the memorandum that the DC should take requisite measures to work on stopping the smuggling of banned plastic carry bags with instructions to the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana to apprehend the trucks and buyers of these banned items. The MC Commissioner and chiefs of other local bodies in the district should be asked to act against the stocking and distribution of the banned single-use plastic items.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020