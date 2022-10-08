Plastic ban: NGO seeks stricter enforcement

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 7

Members of the Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP), an NGO, staged a protest outside the DC’s office demanding proper enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic items. They demanded action against those manufacturing and stocking of banned plastic carry bags and other items.

NGO founder Navneet Bhullar said they submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik demanding enforcement of the ban on the manufacture and stocking of single-use plastic in Punjab in light of recent revelations that trucks from out of Punjab are transporting tonnes of banned plastic mainly polythene bags into Ludhiana.

Bhullar said, “Ludhiana, being the hub of plastic manufacturing in Punjab, is responsible for most of the eco-destruction by single-use plastic, predominantly plastic carry bags. There was also a demonstration outside the DC’s office where several members of the public joined in support of AGAPP’s protest today.”

Bhullar said, “We insisted in the memorandum that the DC should take requisite measures to work on stopping the smuggling of banned plastic carry bags with instructions to the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana to apprehend the trucks and buyers of these banned items. The MC Commissioner and chiefs of other local bodies in the district should be asked to act against the stocking and distribution of the banned single-use plastic items.”