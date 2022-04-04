Hiring of youth from other religions unfair: Ex-minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Former Union Minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia today opposed the move to fill vacancies in the Sikh Regiment with youth from other religions.

In a press release, Ramoowalia said: “While efforts to involve the Sikh diaspora all over the world by Prime Minister are appreciable, but keeping Sikhs out of the 175-year-old highly decorated regiment was not fair.”

He said the BJP-led Centre should have detailed deliberations with the Sikhs, in particular, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the SGPC and top Army Generals and officers from the community, before taking any major step on the future of the force. —