Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Anantarjot Kaur of Class VI showcased her prowess in Roller Hockey Inline held in Chandigarh. Her tenacity and skill led her to win the gold medal. Demonstrating remarkable sportsmanship and talent, Anantarjot exhibited commendable teamwork and individual brilliance.

#Barnala #Hockey