Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Two students of the school got selected for admission to Sainik School, Sujanpur Tihra. Young achievers, namely Arnav Sharma and Harshit Kumar, qualified Sainik School entrance test. Presently, both are studying in Class IX in the school. Director of the school Mahesh Chand Katoch, Principal Neelam Rana and teachers congratulated both students and their parents and also wished them the best future ahead.
