St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru

World Health Day was celebrated at the school, in which children were encouraged to eat a balanced diet and asked to stay away from junk food. The children had prepared nutritious food from their home. Healthy food competitions were conducted for classes IX and X. Prizes were given to the children who came first, second and third. A balanced food painting competition was also conducted for children of Class III. Children presented wonderful paintings related to food. School MD Dr Mangal Singh Kishanpuri, while addressing the children, advocated the thought that “we should eat balanced food which is rich in protein so that our health remains good”. He advised children to stay away from burgers, pizzas, etc, and must have healthy habits. School Principal Amarpreet Kaur felicitated winners with token of appreciation. Vice-Principal Gurpreet Kaur, Coordinator Shilpa Sharma, Neelakshi Gupta and Priyanka Sharma along with the staff and children were present.

