Harman ton in warm-up win over S Africa

PTI

Rangiora (New Zealand), Feb 27

Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur struck form with a timely hundred as India eked out a narrow two-run win over South Africa in a warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup here today.

India vice-captain Harmanpreet, who had regained some form with her first fifty in 12 months in the final ODI against New Zealand, slammed a 119-ball 114 with the help of 11 boundaries.

The innings will calm the nerves of the team management as she is a key player for India’s World Cup campaign.

However, India suffered an injury scare during the game when star opener Smriti Mandhana, who made 12, was struck on the head by a bouncer from Shabnim Ismail and was forced to retire hurt. Opener Yastika Bhatia struck a 78-ball 58 as India scored 244/9.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad then returned figures of 4/46 to stop South Africa at 242/7 despite half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (75) and Sune Luus (94). —