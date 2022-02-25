Harmanpreet Kaur's form key before World Cup: Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched a 64-run partnership against the Kiwis for their sole win on the tour. BCCI

PTI

Queenstown, February 24

Star batter Smriti Mandhana said that it was important that Harmanpreet Kaur struck form before the World Cup.

“It has been a tough month for us as a team and for the three of us who were in quarantine (Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh were the other two). It is good to be back in the open air, play some cricket and contribute for India,” said Mandhana.

She revealed she joined the team late in New Zealand due to “personal problems” and that’s the reason she was in quarantine halfway into the series.

Talking about Harmanpreet’s return to form, Mandhana said: “It was really important for the team. It was good to see her playing all those shots she was playing. I was just happy to watch that from the other end. For the team going into the World Cup, it was really important that both of us score and get confidence with all other batters.”

Mandhana, the Player of the Match today, said the mood in the camp remained positive despite five losses in a row. “I think all the girls are really disconnected from the outside noise. Everyone was really positive when we joined the team later. All were keen to go out and work hard. This win is going to give us a boost,” she said. — PTI

9-a-side games if Covid hits World Cup

Dubai: With an aim to conduct an uninterrupted tournament, the ICC today said all matches at the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand could be played with nine players in case of a Covid-19 outbreak. The nine-player-a-side game is already in place in the ICC guidelines related to playing conditions and has been in effect since the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies. ICC’s head of events Chris Tetley said that the prevalent playing conditions allow teams to field a truncated side if there is a Covid outbreak in their squad, supplemented by substitute fielders from within the management and coaching staff. All teams have been allowed to take along three extras as travelling reserves, who can be brought into the 15-member main squad in case of a Covid casualty.

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists