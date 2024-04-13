MC Mary Kom steps down as chef de mission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

MC Mary Kom has stepped down from her assigned role of the Indian contingent’s chef de mission for the Paris Olympics. The six-time world champion wrote to IOA president PT Usha about her wish to be relieved of the responsibility. Before writing the letter, Mary Kom apprised Usha of some of the developments that forced her to take this extreme step.

“We are sad that Olympics medal winning boxer and chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom,” Usha said.

“I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of the IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer’s privacy,” she added.

Mar Kom’s decision comes at a time when a majority of the executive council, including treasurer Sahdev Yadav, vice-presidents Ajay Patel, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Gagan Narang, and members Yogeshwar Dutt, Amitabh Sharma, Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Lt Gen (retd) Harpal Singh, have been openly revolting against the IOA president.

In fact, they had opposed the naming of Mary Kom and luge legend Shiva Keshavan as the chef de mission and deputy chef de mission, respectively.

In her letter, Mary Kom said she was grateful to the IOA for the honour. “I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons. It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PT Usha