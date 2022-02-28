UKRAINE CRISIS: Over 2 lakh have fled Ukraine so far: UN

Geneva: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says the latest count of Ukrainians arriving in neighbouring countries now exceeds 2,00,000. The Polish Government says more than 1,00,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone. AP
Judo body suspends Putin’s honorary title
Budapest: Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports on Sunday. The International Judo Federation cited "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Putin's honorary president status. The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.
Starlink Net active in Ukraine: Musk
Los Angeles: Elon Musk says his SpaceX company’s Starlink satellite Internet service is now “active” in Ukraine. The tech billionaire made the announcement on Twitter in response to a tweet by Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation saying that while Musk tries to “colonise Mars”, Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations. AP
Downloads of Russian broadcaster blocked
Moscow: Alphabet Inc's Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT’s mobile app in Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv, RT said on Sunday. Google on Saturday barred RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine. Reuters
Pope condemns warmongers
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for humanitarian corridors to help refugees out of Ukraine and condemned those who “trust in the diabolic and perverse logic of weapons”. He said his “heart is broken” by the war. Reuters
