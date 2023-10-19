Drug-free Punjab: Kapurthala police kick off campaign

Phagwara, October 18
The district police in association with Lovely Professional University on Monday organised a sports activity in university campus to disseminate the message of wiping out drug abuse, thus realising the aim of ‘Nasha-Mukt Punjab’ (drug-free Punjab).
SSP Vatsala Gupta and Olympians Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh met the hockey teams of Kapurthala Police and LPU, which played a show match. Though the menace of drug abuse is a major challenge, with the cooperation of people and students, it is possible to get rid of this, the SSP added. Reiterating that Kapurthala district police was making all out efforts to spread awareness against drugs, the SSP said that the police was fully committed to eradicate the social menace. She said the police was taking help of social and religious organisations besides educational institutes so that this could be stamped out efficaciously.
