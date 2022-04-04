Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Two traffic cops, including an Assitant Sub-Inspector (ASI), have been sent to the Traffic Lines and an inquiry has been initiated after a video in which a man driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and an ASI are seen having an argument and manhandling each other went viral on the social media. The video was recorded by another motorist whose car was parked behind the SUV.

The police said an inquiry had been initiated into the incident and till the time it was pending, both police personnel had been sent to the Traffic Lines.

Sources said the SUV was reportedly stopped for a traffic offence.

The SUV driver, who got down from the vehicle and ASI Ravinder reportedly had an argument following which they manhandled each other.

Senior constable Rahul, who was at the spot, also recorded the incident on a handycam allotted by the Police Department.

The traffic cop then forcibly took the SUV keys from the driver. The incident took place on Saturday on a road near Panjab University. The matter was reported to the police following which the inquiry was initiated.