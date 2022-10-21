Ayushmaan Khurrana and his family will celebrate Diwali in Chandigarh

Mumbai, October 21

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been working double shifts to ensure he finishes everything on his platter before he travels to his hometown, Chandigarh to celebrate Diwali with his parents.

"Diwali is one of my favourite festivals and I truly look forward to it. I have been in a hectic shooting schedule for Dream Girl 2 and An Action Hero but I have somehow managed to get two days off during which I am planning a quick trip to my hometown, Chandigarh," Ayushmann said in a press note.

He is looking forward to eating his "maa ke hath ka khana." "I am looking forward to relishing my mother's cooked food, all the mithai's and spending time with my whole family," Ayushmann added.

Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap recently hosted a grand Diwali bash for his friends from the film and music industry at his Mumbai residence.

Here's a glimpse at their party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

The who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the party including Karitk Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karan Johar, Richa Chaddha, and Ali Fazal among others.

Speaking of Ayushmann's films, he was recently seen in 'Doctor G', which opened to mix reviews. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'Dream Girl 2' and 'An Action Hero'.

