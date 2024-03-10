Defying dangers, devotees from Haryana, Punjab reach Churdhar

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 9

More than 50 devotees reached Churdhar late on Friday evening to celebrate Shivratri despite the restrictions on travel to the Churdhar temple, the highest peak of the Outer Himalayas, situated at an altitude of 11,965 feet in Sirmaur district. Most of the devotees were from the states of Punjab and Haryana. Apart from this, devotees from various districts of the state also reached Churdhar to celebrate the festival of Shivratri.

On way to the temple, people spent the night in tents.

The devotees took the risk of travelling even though there was fresh snowfall in Churdhar just a day before Shivratri. However, some travellers from Haryana also had to suffer the consequences.

Restriction on travel imposed Churdhar temple, the highest peak of the Outer Himalayas, is situated at an altitude of 11,965 feet

Four to seven feet of snow has been recorded on the pedestrian path between Teesri and Churdhar

Administration has restricted travel to Churdhar temple till April 13

Mahant Swami Kamalanand Maharaj of Sharda Monastery hermitage, located in Churdhar, has appealed to the devotees that they should not risk their lives

Ten persons from Haryana left for Churdhar from Nohradhar at around 9 am. After reaching Teesri, five persons abandoned their intention of going to Churdhar. They spent the whole night there by pitching tents on the snow and returned from there today, while five devotees left for Churdhar.

Devotees from Punjab, who went to Churdhar said there is 4 to 7 feet of snow on the pedestrian path between Teesri and Churdhar. Walking on snow was quite challenging. There was a danger of slipping, but due to their strong faith in Lord Shiva, they reached their destination safely. Even today, a group of 15 devotees left for Churdhar via Nauhradhar by dodging the police. The police have intensified efforts to search for these devotees.

Mahant Swami Kamalanand Maharaj of Sharda Monastery hermitage, located in Churdhar, said heavy snow has fallen in Churdhar these days. He appealed to the devotees that they should not risk their lives. The administration has restricted travel to Churdhar temple till April 13, so their orders should be followed.

He added that these days there was neither any arrangement of accommodation for the devotees nor any food and water facility. Those who reached Churdhar wouldhave to face a lot of inconvenience in the harsh weather.

