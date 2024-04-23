Govt employee shot by terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, April 22
A government employee was shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri district on Monday evening.
An official said that terrorists fired at Mohd Razaq of Kunda Tope village in the Shahdhara Sharif area of Rajouri.
“He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists fired four rounds at the victim from close range,” the official said.
Razaq was an employee of the Social Welfare Department and the brother of a Territorial Army soldier. The area had been surrounded for searches to trace the assailants, the official said. — Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused