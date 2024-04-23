Govt employee shot by terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, April 22

A government employee was shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri district on Monday evening.

An official said that terrorists fired at Mohd Razaq of Kunda Tope village in the Shahdhara Sharif area of Rajouri.

“He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists fired four rounds at the victim from close range,” the official said.

Razaq was an employee of the Social Welfare Department and the brother of a Territorial Army soldier. The area had been surrounded for searches to trace the assailants, the official said. — Agencies

