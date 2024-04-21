Drug smuggler sent to 3-day police remand

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 20

A drug smuggler, who was arrested by the Satnampura police at Green Land Colony, here, late last night, was today produced before the Phagwara judicial magistrate, who sent him to three-day police remand.

The suspect has been identified as Ram Paul, a resident of Green Land Colony.

The police had recovered three kg opium, 200 grams of heroin, a country-made pistol, six live cartridges and drug money from his possession.

The police also impounded his car, bearing registration number PB-08DD-9063, in which he tried to flee after seeing the police party.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said here today that after getting a tip-off, the CIA staff team raided the house of the suspect. After seeing the police, he tried to flee in his car. However, the cops managed to nab him. A case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act was registered against the suspect. Further investigations are on into the matter.

