Drug smuggler sent to 3-day police remand

Phagwara, April 20
A drug smuggler, who was arrested by the Satnampura police at Green Land Colony, here, late last night, was today produced before the Phagwara judicial magistrate, who sent him to three-day police remand.
The suspect has been identified as Ram Paul, a resident of Green Land Colony.
The police had recovered three kg opium, 200 grams of heroin, a country-made pistol, six live cartridges and drug money from his possession.
The police also impounded his car, bearing registration number PB-08DD-9063, in which he tried to flee after seeing the police party.
Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said here today that after getting a tip-off, the CIA staff team raided the house of the suspect. After seeing the police, he tried to flee in his car. However, the cops managed to nab him. A case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act was registered against the suspect. Further investigations are on into the matter.
