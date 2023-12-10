Learning curve

Aishwarya Khare is going the extra mile to portray her child-like character in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi. To bring authenticity to the current track, Aishwarya is taking references from movies like Sadma and Barfi in order to learn and improve each day.

Aishwarya said, “When I was informed about this drastic change in my character, I was immediately reminded of Sridevi ma’am’s movie Sadma, especially since our creative team had also given the same reference. I watched that movie again for renewed inspiration. Although I was quite excited to try something new, doing it every day for a TV show is quite challenging. I decided to prepare well for this character and even watched Barfi where Priyanka Chopra’s character Jhilmil also has the body language of a child.”

She added, “Even my director has been a great help, as he helps me draw the line between acting like a child and going overboard with it. This new ongoing track is like a breath of fresh air and I am truly blessed to have this opportunity to try something different on television.”

