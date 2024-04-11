Live together before getting married: Zeenat Aman

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is known for her strong opinions, has adviced her fans and followers to choose a live-in relationship before getting married. On Tuesday, Zeenat took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her pet along with a long note on relationships.
She wrote, “Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared — if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you live together before getting married.”
The actress also revealed that she gave the same advice to her sons. “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test. It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short — are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin’ but then again, society is uptight about so many things.” she continued.
