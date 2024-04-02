Gurdas Maan ignites passion for Punjabiyat at youth fest finale

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 1

In a crescendo of cultural vibrancy and youthful exuberance, the curtains fell on the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), leaving behind a trail of unforgettable moments and a renewed commitment to preserving the rich tapestry of the nation’s heritage.

LPU are the winners of 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival.

Lovely Professional University was declared the overall champions, Banasthali Vidyapeeth and Chandigarh University, Gharuan, were ranked second followed by the following six universities — Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Mahatama Gandhi University, Kerela; University of Kerela, Thiruvananthapuram; Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak; Kurukshetra University and University of Mumbai — sharing the third position.

Participants perform on the concluding day of the youth fest at PAU, Ludhiana, on Monday. Tribune Photos: Himanshu Mahajan

The festival, held under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), culminated in a thunderous celebration, amplified by the presence of the iconic Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who mesmerised the audience with his timeless melodies.

Amidst a sea of enthusiastic participants hailing from every corner of the nation, Gurdas Maan’s electrifying performance transported the crowd to a realm of pure euphoria. His soul-stirring renditions of classics such as ‘Chhalla’, ‘Thoda Thoda Hasna Zaroor Chahida’ and ‘Sanu Ik Vari Apna Bana Le Sonya’ ignited a fervent response, echoing the sentiment of gratitude towards the spirited youth of Punjab, who have been instrumental in shaping his illustrious career.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, lauded the participants for their exceptional prowess. As the festivities drew to a close, representatives from all participating zones were felicitated, alongside organisers who ensured the event’s smooth conduct.

Results of Inter-University National Youth Festival

Light Vocal Music Category

1st Prize

Cotton University, Guwahati

Kurukshetra University, Haryana

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Maharashtra

Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab

JSS Science and Technology University, Karnataka

Krishna University, Andhra Pradesh

Chandigarh University, Punjab

Lovely Professional University, Punjab

2nd Prize

Bharti Vidyapeeth, Maharashtra

Indra Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalya, Chhattisgarh

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Bihar

Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala

University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot

Dibrugarh University, Assam

Ch Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani

3rd Prize

Rani Durgawati University, Jabalpur

Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalya, Indore

Ch Ranvir Singh University, Jind

Manipur University of Culture, Manipur

Savitri Bai Phule University, Pune

Dr Harish Singh Gaur University, Madhya Pradesh

Winners of Cultural Procession - Pool A

1st Prize

Fakir Mohan University, Odisha

Kumar Bhaskar Verma Sanskrit University, Assam

2nd Prize

Swami Ramanand Marthwada University, Nanded

Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh

3rd Prize

Dr Shyama Prasad University, Jharkhand

Barkatullah University, Bhopal

Following are the Overall Trophy Winners in Different Categories

Music Trophy

1st Prize: Guru Nanak Dev University

2nd Prize: Lovely Professional University and Chandigarh University

3rd Prize: Banasthali Vidyapeeth, Mahatama Gandhi University, Kerela , Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya, Indore, and University of Mumbai

Dance Trophy

1st Prize: Lovely Professional University, Banasthali Vidyapeeth and Parul University

2nd Prize: Guru Nanak Dev University and Manipur University of Culture

3rd Prize: Sri Shankracharya University of Sanskrit, Rani Durgawati University, Jabalpur and University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru

Theatre Trophy

1st Prize: Chandigarh University, Gharuan,

2nd Prize: University of Kerela, Thiruvananthapuram and Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak

3rd Prize: Guwahati University, Lovely Professional University, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalgot and Lalit Narayan Mithila University

Literary Trophy

1st Prize: Jadavpur University, Kolkata

2nd Prize: Lovely Professional University And University of Kerela, Thiruvananthapuram

3rd Prize: The Royal Global University, Asssam, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Cotton University, Swami Vivekananda Subharti University, Meerut and Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

Fine Arts Trophy

1st Prize: Lovely Professional University

2nd Prize: Banasthali Vidyapeeth

3rd Prize: University of Mysore, University of Mumbai, Maharishi Dayanand University, Banaras Hindu University, Punjabi University and Guwahati University.

