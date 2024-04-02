Gurdas Maan ignites passion for Punjabiyat at youth fest finale

Ludhiana, April 1
In a crescendo of cultural vibrancy and youthful exuberance, the curtains fell on the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), leaving behind a trail of unforgettable moments and a renewed commitment to preserving the rich tapestry of the nation’s heritage.
Lovely Professional University was declared the overall champions, Banasthali Vidyapeeth and Chandigarh University, Gharuan, were ranked second followed by the following six universities — Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Mahatama Gandhi University, Kerela; University of Kerela, Thiruvananthapuram; Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak; Kurukshetra University and University of Mumbai — sharing the third position.
The festival, held under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), culminated in a thunderous celebration, amplified by the presence of the iconic Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who mesmerised the audience with his timeless melodies.
Amidst a sea of enthusiastic participants hailing from every corner of the nation, Gurdas Maan’s electrifying performance transported the crowd to a realm of pure euphoria. His soul-stirring renditions of classics such as ‘Chhalla’, ‘Thoda Thoda Hasna Zaroor Chahida’ and ‘Sanu Ik Vari Apna Bana Le Sonya’ ignited a fervent response, echoing the sentiment of gratitude towards the spirited youth of Punjab, who have been instrumental in shaping his illustrious career.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, lauded the participants for their exceptional prowess. As the festivities drew to a close, representatives from all participating zones were felicitated, alongside organisers who ensured the event’s smooth conduct.
Results of Inter-University National Youth Festival
Light Vocal Music Category
1st Prize
Cotton University, Guwahati
Kurukshetra University, Haryana
Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Maharashtra
Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab
JSS Science and Technology University, Karnataka
Krishna University, Andhra Pradesh
Chandigarh University, Punjab
Lovely Professional University, Punjab
2nd Prize
Bharti Vidyapeeth, Maharashtra
Indra Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalya, Chhattisgarh
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Bihar
Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala
University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot
Dibrugarh University, Assam
Ch Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani
3rd Prize
Rani Durgawati University, Jabalpur
Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalya, Indore
Ch Ranvir Singh University, Jind
Manipur University of Culture, Manipur
Savitri Bai Phule University, Pune
Dr Harish Singh Gaur University, Madhya Pradesh
Winners of Cultural Procession - Pool A
1st Prize
Fakir Mohan University, Odisha
Kumar Bhaskar Verma Sanskrit University, Assam
2nd Prize
Swami Ramanand Marthwada University, Nanded
Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh
3rd Prize
Dr Shyama Prasad University, Jharkhand
Barkatullah University, Bhopal
Following are the Overall Trophy Winners in Different Categories
Music Trophy
1st Prize: Guru Nanak Dev University
2nd Prize: Lovely Professional University and Chandigarh University
3rd Prize: Banasthali Vidyapeeth, Mahatama Gandhi University, Kerela , Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya, Indore, and University of Mumbai
Dance Trophy
1st Prize: Lovely Professional University, Banasthali Vidyapeeth and Parul University
2nd Prize: Guru Nanak Dev University and Manipur University of Culture
3rd Prize: Sri Shankracharya University of Sanskrit, Rani Durgawati University, Jabalpur and University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru
Theatre Trophy
1st Prize: Chandigarh University, Gharuan,
2nd Prize: University of Kerela, Thiruvananthapuram and Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak
3rd Prize: Guwahati University, Lovely Professional University, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalgot and Lalit Narayan Mithila University
Literary Trophy
1st Prize: Jadavpur University, Kolkata
2nd Prize: Lovely Professional University And University of Kerela, Thiruvananthapuram
3rd Prize: The Royal Global University, Asssam, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Cotton University, Swami Vivekananda Subharti University, Meerut and Jiwaji University, Gwalior.
Fine Arts Trophy
1st Prize: Lovely Professional University
2nd Prize: Banasthali Vidyapeeth
3rd Prize: University of Mysore, University of Mumbai, Maharishi Dayanand University, Banaras Hindu University, Punjabi University and Guwahati University.
