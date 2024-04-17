PAU Notes: Exhibit on renewable energy inaugurated

Ludhiana, April 16
A national award-winning exhibit on ‘Renewable Sources of Energy’ was inaugurated by Dr Manjeet Singh, dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, at the Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The exhibit is gifted by the family of SC Jain, a renowned philatelist of Ludhiana Philatelic Club, and shows different aspects of renewable energy sources, using postage stamps issued by different countries of the world.
In his remarks, Dr Singh said that stamps can serve as educational tools to raise awareness about renewable energy sources and their importance in mitigating climate change.
Dr Rajan Aggarwal, HoD, said stamps serve as a unique medium for promoting awareness and appreciation of clean energy initiatives and their importance in addressing environmental challenges.
Dr SK Sondhi, former dean of the college and founder president of the Ludhiana Philatelic Club, said by incorporating philately in renewable energy education, educators can inspire students’ curiosity, deepen their understanding of renewable energy concepts and foster a sense of global citizenship and environmental stewardship.
