Join Whatsapp Channel

Spring Garden at PAU, a visitor's delight

Spring Garden at PAU, a visitor’s delight

Joggers track at the new developed Spring Garden at the PAU. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

The newly developed Spring Garden at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) besides giving a fresh and colourful welcome to those on the campus, will also be helpful to the scientists in carrying out research on the flowers and motivate farmers towards floriculture.

In the newly developed Spring Garden on the campus, there are 40 annual varieties of flowers with 20 varieties of bulbous flowers and tulips being the main attraction, which otherwise are not found in Punjab.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, said there were three main aims behind developing this garden, first being clean and green environment, second being educative and third being for research purposes. Scientists will research on developing new varieties or improving on the ones present while farmers will research this aspect for diversification in farming and commercialisation of the same.

PAU had procured eight different varieties of tulip bulbs from Holland through a private firm in Delhi which are now blooming on the campus. PAU also has its own research station in Keylong, Himachal Pradesh, where they will multiply tulips and and re-plant them in October again.

Dr Parminder Singh, Head Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, said that the Spring Garden has various attractions for the visitors and joggers enhancing the aesthetics of the university. Especially, a fantastic collection of many bulbous flowers including tulips, hyacinths, liliums, daffodils and also roses, annuals and other flowering crops displaying a rich germplasm.

“These flowers have been meticulously labelled in Punjabi and English for the general public, who can admire and learn about them while strolling in the newly constructed walker’s track around them,” added Dr Parminder.

Mannat, a student from PAU, said she has seen tulips only in films and seeing them with her eyes was like a dream come true. “Tulips are every flower lover’s dream and I was thrilled to see these beautiful flowers on the campus. Not only students and faculty but even people from outside can come and enjoy the beauty of tulips,” said exclaimed.

