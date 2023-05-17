 Collegium suggests 2 for posts of SC judge : The Tribune India

Collegium suggests 2 for posts of SC judge

Collegium suggests 2 for posts of SC judge


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 16

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the names of Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate KV Viswanathan for appointment as judges of the top court.

No to urgent hearing for Guj officers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a plea of 40 Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions were stayed by it last week. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, agreed to take it up in July after the summer vacation.

Pleas against EWS quota order rejected

The Supreme Court has dismissed 11 petitions seeking review of its verdict upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment that provided for a 10% quota for economically weaker sections in government jobs and educational institutions.

Having a sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI, the Supreme Court is presently functioning with 32 judges.

The decision was taken unanimously by a five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in view of “two clear vacancies” that arose following the retirement of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice MR Shah on May 14 and May 16, respectively.

The other four members of the Collegium are: Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, Viswanathan will become the CJI and remain in the post till May 25, 2031, if the Collegium’s recommendation is accepted by the Centre and the line of succession is not disturbed for any other reason.

With four more vacancies going to arise by the second week of July, the working strength would come to 28. The Collegium has, however, unanimously resolved to recommend, for the present, names to fill the two existing vacancies.

After carefully evaluating the merit, integrity and competence of eligible Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of the High Courts and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the Collegium found Justice Mishra (Parent HC: Chhattisgarh) to be more deserving and suitable in all respects for being appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court, the resolution read.

Justice was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh on December 10, 2009, and was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on October 13, 2021.

“There is no representation to the High Court of Chhattisgarh in the present composition of the Supreme Court. Justice Mishra has served as a judge of the High Court for over 13 years and ranks at serial number 21 in the All-India Seniority List of judges of the High Courts,” it noted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

2
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

3
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

5
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

6
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

7
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA held for disproportionate assets

9
Trending

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

10
Himachal

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar


Cities

View All

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Opt for direct seeding to save on labour, water, farmers told

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin: RTI

Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home, one recovered

Years on, Sec 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Yellow beacon on car, 2 detained

MC Commissioner, MLA bury the hatchet ahead of CM visit

Residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Gridlock leaves motorists harried

Patiala MC razes illegal construction on govt land

Patiala civic body installs ventilation shafts