Collegium suggests 2 for posts of SC judge

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 16

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the names of Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate KV Viswanathan for appointment as judges of the top court.

No to urgent hearing for Guj officers The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a plea of 40 Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions were stayed by it last week. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, agreed to take it up in July after the summer vacation. Pleas against EWS quota order rejected The Supreme Court has dismissed 11 petitions seeking review of its verdict upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment that provided for a 10% quota for economically weaker sections in government jobs and educational institutions.

Having a sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI, the Supreme Court is presently functioning with 32 judges.

The decision was taken unanimously by a five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in view of “two clear vacancies” that arose following the retirement of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice MR Shah on May 14 and May 16, respectively.

The other four members of the Collegium are: Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, Viswanathan will become the CJI and remain in the post till May 25, 2031, if the Collegium’s recommendation is accepted by the Centre and the line of succession is not disturbed for any other reason.

With four more vacancies going to arise by the second week of July, the working strength would come to 28. The Collegium has, however, unanimously resolved to recommend, for the present, names to fill the two existing vacancies.

After carefully evaluating the merit, integrity and competence of eligible Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of the High Courts and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the Collegium found Justice Mishra (Parent HC: Chhattisgarh) to be more deserving and suitable in all respects for being appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court, the resolution read.

Justice was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh on December 10, 2009, and was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on October 13, 2021.

“There is no representation to the High Court of Chhattisgarh in the present composition of the Supreme Court. Justice Mishra has served as a judge of the High Court for over 13 years and ranks at serial number 21 in the All-India Seniority List of judges of the High Courts,” it noted.