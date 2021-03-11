Patiala: Cricket star Harmanpreet back home, gets a rousing welcome

Patiala, August 11
Residents welcomed Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on her arrival at her residence in Patiala Heights Apartments after winning silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
She reached the housing society around 10 pm on Wednesday. Residents, who had assembled at the gate, presenting her bouquets and garlands, showered rose petals on her and distributed sweets.
“I am honoured to lead India and it is a proud feeling. We were able to win a silver due to the hard work of the team and the support staff,” said the Indian skipper.
Addressing residents on the occasion, society president, Ram Tirath Verma said Harmanpreet had become a role model, an inspiration for the youth, particularly girls.
It was for the first time that women’s cricket has been included in the Commonwealth Games.
Society residents also honoured Harmanpreet’s parents Satwinder Kaur and Harmander Singh Bhullar.
